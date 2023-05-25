Shanghai Urban Operation Group terminates contract with supplier after roadrage incident

The Urban Operations Group has terminated its contract with a company connected to the construction vehicle involved in yesterday's roadrage accident.

Shanghai Urban Operation Group have terminated their contract with a supplier company linked to a construction vehicle, following an unusual road rage accident on the city's Inner Ring Elevated Road.

The incident occurred last night when a minor dispute between a yellow construction vehicle and a blue Audi SUV escalated drastically.

The video that has been widely circulated online shows the yellow pick-up truck attempting to prevent the blue SUV from overtaking by colliding with it.

In response, the blue SUV switched lanes to overtake the yellow vehicle, and then intentionally collided with the truck, causing it to almost fall off the elevated road.

The Urban Operations Group confirmed that the yellow vehicle, responsible for road maintenance and support, was not engaged in any tasks at the time of the incident, Shanghai Television Station reported.

Furthermore, the group has suspended its collaboration with the supplier company to which the yellow vehicle belongs.

The collision occurred between the Wu Zhong Road entrance and the Caoxi Interchange exit on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations conducted by Shanghai Traffic Police indicate that the incident was a result of a 'road rage' incident. Both drivers involved have been apprehended for further investigation.