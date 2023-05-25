﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Urban Operation Group terminates contract with supplier after roadrage incident

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:31 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
The Urban Operations Group has terminated its contract with a company connected to the construction vehicle involved in yesterday's roadrage accident.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:31 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
Shanghai Urban Operation Group terminates contract with supplier after roadrage incident
Ti Gong

A screenshot of the video shows the yellow construction car nearly being pushed out of the elevated frame by the blue Audi.

Shanghai Urban Operation Group have terminated their contract with a supplier company linked to a construction vehicle, following an unusual road rage accident on the city's Inner Ring Elevated Road.

The incident occurred last night when a minor dispute between a yellow construction vehicle and a blue Audi SUV escalated drastically.

The video that has been widely circulated online shows the yellow pick-up truck attempting to prevent the blue SUV from overtaking by colliding with it.

In response, the blue SUV switched lanes to overtake the yellow vehicle, and then intentionally collided with the truck, causing it to almost fall off the elevated road.

The Urban Operations Group confirmed that the yellow vehicle, responsible for road maintenance and support, was not engaged in any tasks at the time of the incident, Shanghai Television Station reported.

Furthermore, the group has suspended its collaboration with the supplier company to which the yellow vehicle belongs.

The collision occurred between the Wu Zhong Road entrance and the Caoxi Interchange exit on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations conducted by Shanghai Traffic Police indicate that the incident was a result of a 'road rage' incident. Both drivers involved have been apprehended for further investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     