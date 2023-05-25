Shanghai Party Secretary seeks to deepen cooperation with GM

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jinigng met with Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of General Motors, and her delegation on Wednesday.

Chen said that according to the strategic plan and systematic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai regards high-quality development as its top priority, deepens high-level reform and opening-up, and strives to make new contributions to China's new journey of modernization.

The automobile industry is one of Shanghai's pillar industries, and the cooperation between SAIC Motor Corporation and General Motors has been fruitful for many years. The trends of intelligence, digitization, and greenness have created new opportunities for the two sides to deepen cooperation and expand their partnerships.

Shanghai welcomes General Motors to seize major opportunities such as urban and industrial transformation and upgrading of the market consumption, further increase investment and research and development in Shanghai, deepen cooperation with SAIC Motor Corporation, promote innovative development in the automobile industry worldwide, and jointly create a better future.

It is hoped that companies will bring more high-end products and cutting-edge technology to the sixth China International Import Expo. Shanghai will resolutely expand its opening-up policy, continue to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, under the rule of law, and international, and provide more efficient connection and more convenient services for foreign and domestic enterprises in Shanghai.

Barra introduced General Motors' development vision and investment and cooperation plans in Shanghai. She said that Shanghai is very important to General Motors' development in the Chinese and global markets, and the fruitful results of cooperation with SAIC Motor Corporation have made the company more confident about future development.

They will work with Chinese partners to create innovative development in new energy vehicles and intelligent Internet-connected cars, showcase more new brands, models, and technologies at the sixth CIIE, and better start the next 30 years of successful cooperation.





