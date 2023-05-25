Shanghai police take creative approaches to raise awareness of road safety

An event at Shanghai's Tongji University was held to raise awareness of traffic safety among college students, with themed exhibitions, street dance and other activities.

Ti Gong

To raise awareness of road safety among local college students, a themed event featuring street dance, exhibitions, as well as quizzes, was launched at Tongji University in Shanghai's Yangpu District on Thursday, Shanghai Traffic Safety Promotion Day.

The event served as the first stop for a series of activities in over 10 local universities within the year, according to the city's traffic police.

Ti Gong

Along with the event, an interactive exhibition was set at the university. Students were able to take part and learn more about road safety, such as safe parking and wearing helmets when riding a bike or e-bike.

Apart from the event, the traffic police across the city are striving to raise public awareness of road safety, and have organized a variety of promotional activities highlighting different traffic-safety topics.

Police officers in Xuhui District invited delivery riders to share their experiences of wearing a helmet when riding, as well as the importance of abiding by the traffic laws.

Pudong traffic police posted nearly 10,000 posters about the risk of drunk driving, in major shopping areas and parking lots.

Changning police offered "door-step" education for detainees who have seriously violated traffic laws or were involved in serious traffic incidents.

Chongming traffic police managed to write traffic knowledge into catchy dialect songs.