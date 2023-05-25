﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai police take creative approaches to raise awareness of road safety

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
An event at Shanghai's Tongji University was held to raise awareness of traffic safety among college students, with themed exhibitions, street dance and other activities.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
Shanghai police take creative approaches to raise awareness of road safety
Ti Gong

A student shows how to properly wear a helmet.

To raise awareness of road safety among local college students, a themed event featuring street dance, exhibitions, as well as quizzes, was launched at Tongji University in Shanghai's Yangpu District on Thursday, Shanghai Traffic Safety Promotion Day.

The event served as the first stop for a series of activities in over 10 local universities within the year, according to the city's traffic police.

Shanghai police take creative approaches to raise awareness of road safety
Ti Gong

Students try the seesaw at the themed exhibition.

Along with the event, an interactive exhibition was set at the university. Students were able to take part and learn more about road safety, such as safe parking and wearing helmets when riding a bike or e-bike.

Apart from the event, the traffic police across the city are striving to raise public awareness of road safety, and have organized a variety of promotional activities highlighting different traffic-safety topics.

Police officers in Xuhui District invited delivery riders to share their experiences of wearing a helmet when riding, as well as the importance of abiding by the traffic laws.

Pudong traffic police posted nearly 10,000 posters about the risk of drunk driving, in major shopping areas and parking lots.

Changning police offered "door-step" education for detainees who have seriously violated traffic laws or were involved in serious traffic incidents.

Chongming traffic police managed to write traffic knowledge into catchy dialect songs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Changning
Yangpu
Xuhui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     