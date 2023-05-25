﻿
City gives notice construction will go silent during exam periods

Shanghai's environment authority is reminding construction program operators to make proper arrangements as work will be halted at some periods to provide a good study and test environment for local students who will sit their high school and college entrance examinations.

The annual gaokao, or college entrance exams, will take place on June 7-9, and the zhongkao, high school entrance exams, on June 17-19.

According to a notice by the Shanghai Bureau of Ecology and Environment on Thursday, noisy construction work would be prohibited between 10pm and 6am from May 31 to June 19. No night work permit would be approved during this period, the bureau said.

During the exam dates, construction work would be banned during the day within 100 meters of test sites.

Staff from the bureau will enhance patrols on construction sites near test sites during the test periods.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
