﻿
News / Metro

All in for prevention and control of student myopia

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:32 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
Shanghai has taken comprehensive action to prevent myopia among students, with teachers, officials and doctors conducting studies and surveys to find causes and solutions.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:32 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0

About 53.6 percent of Chinese children and minors suffered from myopia last year, 0.9 percentage points higher than a year ago, and the incidence rises with age, experts told a myopia prevention and control conference with the participation of teachers and officials from over 80 schools in Shanghai on Thursday.

The incidence among Chinese children aged 6 is 14.5 percent, while it climbs to 36 percent among primary school students, 71.6 percent for middle school students and 81 percent for those in high school.

The performance of children and minor's myopia control, the overall myopia rate, and their physical health have been included into the local government's evaluation system, pushing the government, schools and society to raise awareness, officials told the conference launched at Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

"A close cooperation between schools and parents, stricter monitoring, more physical activity and a comprehensive system for myopia prevention and control should be established to create a better living and study style for minors to enhance their health," said Lu Xiaoming from Shanghai Extracurricular Education Association.

All in for prevention and control of student myopia
Ti Gong

A boy has an eye checkup at Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

Dr Lan Weizhong from the Ai'er Eye Group said it launched a survey covering 3.1 million minors in 27 provinces of China, revealing that Chinese students spend a long time on academic work in an alarmingly close distance (shorter than 30 centimeters) at home, and the time spent on homework is long. Even on weekends, they spend over four hours at such a short distance each day. The survey also found the lighting at school has met the standard, while lighting at home is poor. All these contribute to their myopia's formation and development.

"This data means that both schools and families play an important role in the prevention and control of myopia in minors,"said Lan, whose hospitals have cooperated with governments, schools and medical facilities to carry out over 25 million myopia screenings, established a vision database, and supported government policy-making through Internet and big data technology.

The myopia rate in Shanghai is higher than the national level. About 60 percent of children and minor suffer from the problem, said officials from the Shanghai Student Activity Management Center, which has teamed up with schools to add more physical courses, reduce academic burden, and improve the environment to protect children's eye health.

Teachers from Loushan Middle School said the school deeply studied the reasons its for myopia among its students, and renovated the lighting in their classrooms, and improved the corridor and passageways to create a vision-friendly school.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     