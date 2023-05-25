﻿
Shanghai Mayor meets Siemens Healthineers CEO

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Bernd Montag, the global CEO of Siemens Healthineers, and his delegation on Wednesday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng talks with Bernd Montag, the global CEO of Siemens Healthineers

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Bernd Montag, the global CEO of Siemens Healthineers, and his delegation on Wednesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently accelerating the construction of a world-class socialist modern international metropolis in accordance with President Xi Jinping's clear strategic positioning for Shanghai's development.

Biomedicine is one of Shanghai's three key leading industries. Shanghai has become an important gathering place for global pharmaceutical leading enterprises and a hotbed for innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of life and health.

It is actively building a globally influential bio-medicine industry innovation highland and world-class bio-medicine industry cluster, striving to break through the 1 trillion yuan (US$141.44 billion) mark in industry scale by 2025, which will create more opportunities for various enterprises.

Gong hopes that Siemens Healthineers will continue to optimize its functional layout in Shanghai, increase its forward-looking layout of advanced medical technologies, and actively promote the high-quality development of Shanghai's bio-medical industry.

Shanghai will, as always, create a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international first-class business environment, strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, and provide precise services to support the development of various enterprises.

Montag said that Siemens Healthineers has achieved high-speed development in China and has relocated and expanded three times in the Pudong New Area over the past 20 years, achieving breakthroughs in both development breadth and depth, and closer integration with local enterprises and industrial ecosystems.

Siemens Healthineers is willing to bring better medical products and services to China, bring innovative achievements of the Chinese team to the world, and make greater contributions to the development of China's bio-medical industry and the construction of medical service system.

Siemens Healthineers is one of the world's three major medical equipment giants and has established multiple legal entities in Shanghai, such as the China headquarters and the Shanghai Innovation Center.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
