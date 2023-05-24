﻿
New pedestrian street opens on Daxue Road

A 250-meter-long stretch of Daxue Road in Yangpu District has been turned over to pedestrians between midnight Friday and Sunday every week, beginning May 20.
Shot by Yang Jian. Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

A 250-meter-long stretch of Daxue Road in Yangpu District has been turned over to pedestrians between midnight Friday and Sunday every week, beginning May 20.

It is the third part-time pedestrian street now in operation in Shanghai, after Maoming Road N. in Jing'an and Kaitian Road in Changning.

The street, whose name translates as "University Road," is popular with young entrepreneurs and students from the nearby Fudan University, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and the Knowledge Innovative Community park of the Shui On Group.

Duan Zhigang, vice director of Wujiaochang Subdistrict, said the road will become a distinctive pedestrian street and a good example of such in Shanghai.

