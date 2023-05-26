China's homemade passenger jet C919 to make its maiden commercial flight on Sunday

The highly anticipated C919 passenger jet is scheduled to make its inaugural commercial flight on Sunday, covering one of China's busiest routes from Shanghai to Beijing.

IC

The C919, China's first domestically produced large jetliner, is scheduled to make its inaugural commercial flight on Sunday (May 28) with China Eastern Airlines, its launch customer, according to the carrier's ticket booking app on Friday.

The first flight, numbered MU9191, will depart from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 10:45am Beijing Time and arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport at 1:10pm.

Following that, flight MU9192 is scheduled to depart from Beijing Capital Airport at 2:50pm local time and arrive at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 5:15pm.

The planned duration for each flight is 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Ti Gong

The C919, manufactured by state-owned company Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), obtained its type certificate from the CAAC in September of last year.

China Eastern initiated a 100-hour verification flight for its first C919 aircraft on December 26, 2022, in order to verify and confirm the aircraft's operational safety.

In March 2021, China Eastern signed a contract for five C919 aircraft, marking the first commercial deal for the aircraft.

COMAC has received over 1,200 orders for the C919 jetliners to date.