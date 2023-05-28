Voices of foreign entrepreneurs heard at CNS salon

Fifteen expatriate entrepreneurs and senior executives have taken part in a salon organized by City News Services and the Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.

SSI ļʱ



Dong Jun / SHINE

Fifteen expatriate entrepreneurs and senior executives of multinational enterprises took part in a salon organized by City News Services and the Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs on Saturday.

At the salon, titled "CNS Loyalty Program: Create a Better Business Environment," the expats discussed their issues of interests with government officials from various administrations.

From 12 countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Singapore and South Korea, the expats were from all walks of life in the city, including finance, tourism, technology, real estate, consulting and education.

Issues included regaining confidence in the post-pandemic Chinese market, improving the business environment and encouraging foreign investment.

"I have participated in several salons of this kind before, but this one is different as the other ones, mostly held by the government, were quite macro," said Linda Painan from Singapore, chairwoman of The Expatriate Center, a community center that provides services expats need to build a life in Shanghai.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"This salon is very down to earth, providing us a channel to express what we need – an all-in-one platform to get the information, such as government policies."

Manoj Mehta, from the United States, said it's good that expats can have an opportunity to get their ideas and opinions heard. Having lived in Shanghai for 18 years, Mehta is CEO of Naked Group that is deeply rooted in hospitality and resort businesses around the country.

"It's always good to be invited to where people from the government are looking for feedback, not necessarily for them to have the solutions but for them to be open to listen to some ideas," Mehta said. "And eventually those ideas may become part of future policies. I think it's a good step to show the willingness to hear."

Meanwhile, this was the first time for Soufiane Khellaf, from France, to join such a salon. He found it helpful that the expats could not only make a connection with Chinese officials but also with each other.

21 Photos | View Slide Show › The salon provided a down-to-earth channel that expats could share the challenges and difficulties in work and life in Shanghai. Dong Jun / SHINE

The salon provided a down-to-earth channel that expats could share the challenges and difficulties in work and life in Shanghai. Dong Jun / SHINE









































































The salon provides a down-to-earth channel that expats could share the challenges and difficulties in work and life in Shanghai.

"It's important to understand all the difficulties and challenges foreigners are facing and we can share and learn from each other," he said.

The business development director of Luneurs, a French bakery combining ice cream selection brands based in Shanghai, Khellaf is looking forward to more such events in the future.

"I hope in the future we can be more connected with Chinese officials on, for example, food safety policies, so we can have a better understanding on what the expectations will be because we're a local brand born in Shanghai," he said.

Officials from local government departments also found that the event was mind-broadening.

He Xiliang, deputy director of Shanghai Service Center for Foreigners Working in China, said that the salon provided a good platform for them to listen to expats' feelings of living in Shanghai.

"We could learn from individual perspectives the difficulties they have in Shanghai, no matter if it's in work or in life, and their expectations in the future of Shanghai," He said. "At the salon we can not only answer their questions but also take down issues of concern for further discussion and study."

The salon also included a wine-tasting event that was co-organized by ASC Fine Wines. The event introduced domestic produced wines from Yunnan, Shanxi and Ningxia.