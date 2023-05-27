Nanjing Road E. promotes Green shopping with art, coupons

Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall launched a Green consumption season on Friday to promote the low-carbon lifestyle among customers while boosting consumption.

A new art installation was unveiled outside the Shanghai New World Daimaru on Nanjing Road E., marking the beginning of the activity, which is part of the city's ongoing Double Five Shopping Festival.

Customers can pose with plants inside a row of crystal pillars. They can also scan the installation with Alipay to donate to the China Green Foundation and receive shopping coupons and gifts.

Time-honored brands on the road, include Shao Wan Sheng, a 170-year-old Shanghai company known for its liquor-infused dishes, have also launched environmental protection activity for the Green consumption season.

The Green consumption campaign is another key milestone of the road, recognized as China's No. 1 commercial street, to refurbish its more than century-old image and upgrade its businesses, said Wei Xinlei, deputy president of the Shanghai New World Co.

It has introduced in eSports, fitness, animation and art exhibitions to attract young customers in recent years.

The Green shopping campaign aims to integrate nature, art and environmental protection activities into the shopping experiences to make Nanjing Road E. an international shopping street highlighting low-carbon sustainable development concepts, Wei said.

The pedestrian street has offered 40,000 shopping coupons worth 10 million yuan (US$1.44 million) for the city's annual shopping frenzy.

More than 80 percent of the coupons have been spent on the road so far, greatly driving the shopping and economic vitality of Huangpu District, according to the district government.

The coupons can be used at major local shopping centers, such as the Shanghai New World Department Store and Shanghai New World Daimaru, as well as more than 40 time-honored eatery brands on the street.

The popular shopping street is deemed a barometer of Shanghai's commercial prosperity. It has received tens of thousands of customers during the Labor Day holiday and the ongoing shopping festival since May 1.

Sales soared at Shanghai New World Daimaru during the "Internet Valentine's Day" shopping promotion. Daily consumption exceeded 100 million yuan on May 20 at the mall.