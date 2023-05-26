Longer, safer, smarter: 30 years with Shanghai Metro

The Shanghai Metro is celebrating its 30 anniversary on May 28. Let's go back in time and celebrate the Metro's achievements while looking forward to a bright future.

Shanghai Metro is celebrating its 30 anniversary on May 28. It has changed the fabric of Shanghai's urban landscape, and its expansion has influenced where people reside and do business. Taking the Metro has already become an integral part of life for millions of residents and travelers.

When we reflect on the past 30 years, we can see the remarkable accomplishments and numerous ways in which the Metro has affected our lives. So let us go back in time and celebrate Metro's achievements while looking forward to a bright future.

Congratulations, Shanghai Metro!

