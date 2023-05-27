﻿
News / Metro

Performer parts curtains on Peking Opera for primary students

Famous Peking Opera performer Fu Xiru gave a lesson to students of a local elementary school on Friday to help enhance aesthetics amid the nation's education reforms.
Ti Gong

Peking Opera performer Fu Xiru.

Famous Peking Opera performer Fu Xiru gave a lesson to students of a local elementary school on Friday to help enhance aesthetics amid the nation's education reforms.

It was one of the "Masters' Lessons" initiated by the publicity department of the Xuhui District government to implement the "double reduction" policy.

The first batch of such lessons are being given at downtown elementary and middle schools. Other renowned artists include pipa (Chinese lute) master Tang Liangxing, Wang Jiajun, Shanghai Dance Theater's principle dancer, celebrated dancing artist Huang Doudou and Di Feifei, renowned movie dubber.

Each master has been invited to give lessons to the schools with relevant specialty classes.

Fu, a winner of the Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award, shared his 35-year-long performance career with students of Huishi Primary School, one of the oldest schools in Shanghai since the city opened its port in 1843.

He explained the four roles in Peking Opera, Sheng (male), Dan (female), Jing (painted face), and Chou (clown), and taught some performing techniques to the students of the school, which gives Peking Opera lessons as one of the its characteristics.

Ti Gong

Fu Xiru offers guidance to a student, who played "Farewell My Concubine" to Fu.

"Traditional Chinese operas are attracting more young audiences, which is totally different to a decade ago," Fu said.

"I'm pleased to see the younger generations are also joining the group of enthusiasts."

He added art education is expected to help the all-round development of local juveniles.

Early 2021, the Ministry of Education issued a series of "double reduction" policies in order to ease excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for primary and middle school students. They are encouraged to become more involved in sports and extracurricular activities.

Fu watched two sections of plays staged by students and gave suggestions. He said the performances had been beyond his expectations, especially during the play "Farewell My Concubine."

The series of lessons aims to enhance the aesthetic and humanistic quality of local youngsters, especially amid the nation's "double reduction" policy, according to the organizer.

The special lessons will be aired to more than 80,000 downtown students.

Ti Gong

Students at the Huishi Primary School, which give Peking Opera lessons, attend the lecture of Fu Xiru.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
