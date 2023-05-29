﻿
Shanghai mayor meets with chairman of Singapore's Hong Leong Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Kwek Leng Beng, the chairman of Singapore's Hong Leong Group, and his delegation on Friday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Kwek Leng Beng, the chairman of Singapore's Hong Leong Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Kwek Leng Beng, the chairman of Singapore's Hong Leong Group, and his delegation on Friday.

Gong said Shanghai is following President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for its development, implementing the new development concept in a complete, accurate and comprehensive manner, integrating services into the new development paradigm, and working to promote high-quality development and accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

Overall, Shanghai's economy has shown a continued trend of steady improvement, and it remains one of the most favored investment destinations for foreign investors and a preferred location for multinationals' global industrial chain layout.

We look forward to Hong Leong Group optimizing its functional layout in Shanghai, actively participating in Shanghai's green and low-carbon development, deepening cooperation in urban renewal and transformation, the construction of the five new cities, and actively participating in the sixth China International Import Expo.

Shanghai will create more market opportunities for all kinds of enterprises, continue to build a first-class market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment, making all kinds of enterprises feel confident to invest, operate, and grow in Shanghai, the mayor said.

Kwek said this trip to Shanghai has opened his eyes and left him with a deep impression of Shanghai's development and economic vitality. Shanghai represents the future of the East, and we have seen investment opportunities that cannot be missed here.

Hong Leong Group will increase its investment in urban renewal and other areas to strengthen cooperation with Shanghai, create more iconic projects, and work hand in hand with Shanghai to achieve sustainable development.

Hong Leong's business covers real estate development, hotels, finance, trade, and industry. Shanghai is an important business base for the group.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
