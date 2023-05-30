Shanghai Mayor meets with Starbucks CEO to discuss city development

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng received Starbucks global CEO Laxman Narasimhan and his team on Monday.

Gong said that the city is currently working on building a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence, in line with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai. Building an international consumer center city is one of the key components of upgrading Shanghai's core functions.

Currently, coffee has become an important way of life for Shanghai residents and is internationally recognized as a symbol for the city. The mayor hopes that Starbucks will continue to optimize research and development, investment, and industrial functional layout in Shanghai, continuously enhance their "in Shanghai, for China, and for the world" service, and continue to support various shopping festivals and the Coffee Culture Festival, and serve the sixth China International Import Expo.

Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, legal, and international, continuously strengthening the rights protection of foreign-invested enterprises, allowing enterprises to invest, operate, and grow larger and stronger in Shanghai.

Narasimhan expressed his great appreciation for Shanghai's strong support for the development of Starbucks in the area and witnessed Shanghai's unstoppable development pace.

The delegation truly felt the rapidly rebounding consumer vitality in Shanghai on this trip and expresses full confidence in Shanghai's future development. Starbucks will help Shanghai become an international consumer center city by upgrading digitalization, launching innovative products, expanding creative stores, and also actively participating in China's rural revitalization and low-carbon development cause.

Starbucks is a globally renowned coffee roaster, retailer, and Fortune 500 company. Shanghai has become the city with the most and fastest-growing Starbucks stores worldwide.





