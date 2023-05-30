Shanghai Mayor meets French Ambassador to boost stronger China-France relations

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng had a meeting with French Ambassador to China, Bertrand Lortholary and his delegation on Monday.

During the meeting, Gong pointed out that France was the first Western power to establish diplomatic relations with New China, and Shanghai plays an important role in the friendly exchange between China and France. Shanghai is currently accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning on the city's development.

France is one of the most developed industrial countries, the largest agricultural producer in the European Union, and the sixth-largest exporter in the world. Gong welcomed more French companies to invest in Shanghai, bring in new projects, businesses, and technologies, and also encouraged them to showcase their quality products and services at the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai.

The two sides also looked forward to furthering innovation cooperation in the fields of biomedicine, artificial intelligence, aviation, and aerospace, with the hope that more higher education institutions and scientific research institutions in both regions could engage in extensive exchanges. Both sides also sought to expand cultural and artistic exchanges, strengthen cultural industry cooperation, and build a bridge of friendship between the people of the two regions through friendly cultural exchanges.

Lortholary agreed that France has a long history of exchange with Shanghai and is looking forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between France and China next year. He hoped that both sides would take the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries as guidance and further elevate the relationship between the two regions.

There are nearly a thousand French companies in Shanghai, and France will continue to support these companies to firmly establish their presence in the city. France will also participate actively in the sixth China International Import Expo, showcase unique agricultural products, provide high-quality goods to Chinese consumers, and also look forward to further strengthening cooperation with Shanghai in a wide range of areas such as economy, environmental protection, culture, medicine, and higher education.





