Shanghai holds concert paying tribute to scientists

A concert was recently held in Shanghai, honoring the contributions of Chinese scientists. The event took place on Tuesday, on the lawn of the Shanghai Science Hall.

It was held on the lawn in front of the well-preserved French Renaissance-style building on Tuesday evening, marking the seventh National Science and Technology Workers Day.

Renowned musicians like violinist Huang Mengla, conductor Zhang Chengjie, and soprano Xiong Yufei presented a one-and-half-hour of performances, accompanied by dazzlingly-beautiful holographic projection.

Reputable scientists such as China's first female observatory director Ye Shuhua and molecular biologist Chen Saijuan were invited to enjoy the concert.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

