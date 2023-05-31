﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai holds concert paying tribute to scientists

A concert was recently held in Shanghai, honoring the contributions of Chinese scientists. The event took place on Tuesday, on the lawn of the Shanghai Science Hall.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei.

A concert paying tribute to scientists was recently held at the Shanghai Science Hall.

It was held on the lawn in front of the well-preserved French Renaissance-style building on Tuesday evening, marking the seventh National Science and Technology Workers Day.

Renowned musicians like violinist Huang Mengla, conductor Zhang Chengjie, and soprano Xiong Yufei presented a one-and-half-hour of performances, accompanied by dazzlingly-beautiful holographic projection.

Reputable scientists such as China's first female observatory director Ye Shuhua and molecular biologist Chen Saijuan were invited to enjoy the concert.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Science Hall is illuminated in blue.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An audience member takes a photo of the science hall lit up.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Live music performance.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

China's first female observatory director Ye Shuhua (in blue shirt) is invited to enjoy the concert.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
