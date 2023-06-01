Dinosaur event held for International Children's Day

The Science and Technology Museum held a dinosaur event at the Shanghai Library for Children's Day. It featured various activities and the release of a new pop-up book.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A dinosaur-themed event was held at the east branch of the Shanghai Library on Thursday to celebrate International Children's Day.

The event, held by the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, featured various experiences, such as interacting with "dinosaurs" in costumes, getting a full collection of dinosaur stamps, and trying the lucky draw to win a special holiday gift.

The museum also released a pop-up book "How Dinosaurs Come Alive" that includes 28 paper sculptures, 38 special folding effects, 16 interactive mechanisms and 83 illustrations. It teaches kids scientific research about dinosaurs in a fun way.

A two-meter-high installation of the book was erected at the scene for people to take photos.

Palaeontologist Xu Xing also gave a lecture about archaeology and paleontology.

