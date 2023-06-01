﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Party chief meets with Elon Musk to discuss Tesla's growth in China and green initiatives

﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  19:14 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
Chen Jining, the Party Secretary of Shanghai, met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday to discuss the expansion of Tesla's operations in China.
﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  19:14 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
Shanghai Party chief meets with Elon Musk to discuss Tesla's growth in China and green initiatives
Chen Zhengbao

Shanghai Party Chief Chen Jining (right) shakes hands with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Chen Jining, the Party Secretary of Shanghai to discuss the expansion of Tesla's operations in China and the progress of its new energy vehicle and storage businesses.

At the meeting, Chen stated that Shanghai is committed to creating a market-oriented business environment that is compatible with international economic and trade standards.

He suggested that Shanghai will continue to provide a stable, efficient and convenient service policy for global companies to invest and develop in the city.

In response, Musk expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome Tesla has received from Shanghai and for the success of the Tesla Gigafactory in the city.

Chen also discussed potential opportunities for Tesla to expand in Shanghai's low-carbon economy, developing new green products and technologies that would meet new market demands.

They expressed their hope that Tesla will continue to deepen cooperation with the city, as it moves towards becoming a green, sustainable and modern metropolis.

During the meeting, Musk and the officials also discussed topics such as technological innovation, environmental protection and sustainable development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Tesla
Elon Musk
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     