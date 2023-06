Shanghai has 8,530 coffee shops in 2023, more than any other city in the world. Why does a city in a country known for tea love coffee so much?

8,530.

This is the number of coffee shops in the city of Shanghai in 2023, more than any other city in the world.



It means there is an average of 1.3 coffee shops per square kilometer in the city. On some blocks, the number is as many as thirty times greater.

Why does a city in a country known for tea love coffee so much?

Let's explain!