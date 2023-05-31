﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai steps up trash-sorting crackdown to secure progress

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:22 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0
The beefed-up crackdown in Shanghai follows the resurgence of garbage sorting problems at some local supermarkets, wet markets and transportation hubs.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:22 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0
Shanghai steps up trash-sorting crackdown to secure progress
Hu Min / SHINE

Officials conduct a trash sorting inspection in Shanghai's downtown Changning District on Wednesday.

Shanghai's trash sorting campaign has witnessed remarkable progress, and urban management and law enforcement authorities will step up patrols and inspections at supermarkets, wet markets, transportation hubs, tourist attractions and railway stations to further regulate violations related to garbage classification, officials announced on Wednesday.

The beefed-up crackdown follows the resurgence of garbage sorting problems at some supermarkets, wet markets and transportation hubs in the city and the unsatisfactory sorting quality of recyclable and dry garbage at some tourist attractions and railway stations, according to the Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau.

"We found that after nearly four years, the trash sorting awareness among the public has improved significantly but a few problems still exist based on our inspections in the first half of this year," said Fang Xiaodong, deputy chief of the bureau's law enforcement team.

"Mixed disposal of dry and wet trash by individuals was found and some work units failed to set up disposal containers based on regulations," he pointed out.

"We will continue with law enforcement and promotion of these problems in the next phase."

Shanghai steps up trash-sorting crackdown to secure progress
Hu Min / SHINE

Officials make a check of dust bins.

The city's urban management and law enforcement officials conducted a snap inspection at shopping malls and residential complexes on Wednesday.

Shanghai's garbage classification regulations went into effect on July 1, 2019, toward the goal of a low-carbon lifestyle.

Overall, the trash-sorting performance of over 95 percent of work units and residential complexes in the city is up to standard, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau noted.

In the first four months of this year, 8,533 tons of wet garbage was separated daily on average in the city, compared with 6,950 tons in June 2019, before the regulations went into effect.

As a result, 16,648 tons of dry trash was collected daily between January and April, down from 19,370 tons in June 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     