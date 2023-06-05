﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets with founder of Luen Thai Group

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:58 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the founder and chairman of Hong Kong Luen Thai Group, Tan Siu Lin, and his delegation on Friday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:58 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
Shanghai Mayor meets with founder of Luen Thai Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Tan Siu Lin, the founder and chairman of Hong Kong Luen Thai Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the founder and chairman of Hong Kong Luen Thai Group, Tan Siu Lin, and his delegation on Friday.

Gong said that currently, the city government is following General Secretary Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for the development of Shanghai, thoroughly implementing the new development concept in a complete, accurate, and comprehensive manner, integrating services into the new development pattern, and working hard to promote high-quality development and accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

Overall, Shanghai's economy is showing a good trend of sustained stabilization and improvement. It is still one of the most favored investment destinations for foreign investors and the preferred global industrial chain layout for multinational corporations.

Gong hopes that Luen Thai Group can optimize its business and functional layout in Shanghai, deepen cooperation with Shanghai companies such as Orient International, actively participate in the China International Import Expo, and play a greater role in promoting Shanghai-Hong Kong cooperation.

Shanghai will continue to create a world-class business environment, strengthen guarantees in policies and talents, create a better ecology, provide better services, and help Luen Thai Group better participate in Shanghai's economic and social development as always.

Tan expressed his appreciation for the support Shanghai has given to the development of his company. The changes in Shanghai's economic and social development have been very encouraging, and Luen Thai Group has always been bullish on Shanghai.

Luen Thai Group will further deepen "global layout, cross-border operations" cooperation with Shanghai companies, introduce more new products, new services, and new technologies to Shanghai and bring them back to China, while promoting Chinese brands to go global. They will actively promote broader and deeper exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and Hong Kong in various fields.

Hong Kong Luen Thai Group is a diversified multinational enterprise whose business covers retail, deep-sea fishing, tourism, clothing manufacturing, real estate, and other fields. They have multiple investments and operations in Shanghai.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     