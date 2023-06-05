Shanghai Mayor meets with founder of Luen Thai Group

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the founder and chairman of Hong Kong Luen Thai Group, Tan Siu Lin, and his delegation on Friday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the founder and chairman of Hong Kong Luen Thai Group, Tan Siu Lin, and his delegation on Friday.

Gong said that currently, the city government is following General Secretary Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for the development of Shanghai, thoroughly implementing the new development concept in a complete, accurate, and comprehensive manner, integrating services into the new development pattern, and working hard to promote high-quality development and accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

Overall, Shanghai's economy is showing a good trend of sustained stabilization and improvement. It is still one of the most favored investment destinations for foreign investors and the preferred global industrial chain layout for multinational corporations.

Gong hopes that Luen Thai Group can optimize its business and functional layout in Shanghai, deepen cooperation with Shanghai companies such as Orient International, actively participate in the China International Import Expo, and play a greater role in promoting Shanghai-Hong Kong cooperation.

Shanghai will continue to create a world-class business environment, strengthen guarantees in policies and talents, create a better ecology, provide better services, and help Luen Thai Group better participate in Shanghai's economic and social development as always.

Tan expressed his appreciation for the support Shanghai has given to the development of his company. The changes in Shanghai's economic and social development have been very encouraging, and Luen Thai Group has always been bullish on Shanghai.

Luen Thai Group will further deepen "global layout, cross-border operations" cooperation with Shanghai companies, introduce more new products, new services, and new technologies to Shanghai and bring them back to China, while promoting Chinese brands to go global. They will actively promote broader and deeper exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and Hong Kong in various fields.

Hong Kong Luen Thai Group is a diversified multinational enterprise whose business covers retail, deep-sea fishing, tourism, clothing manufacturing, real estate, and other fields. They have multiple investments and operations in Shanghai.





