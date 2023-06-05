﻿
Shanghai, ICAO strengthen cooperation for sustainable aviation development

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with the Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Juan Carlos Salazar, and his delegation on Friday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with the Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Juan Carlos Salazar

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with the Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Juan Carlos Salazar, and his delegation on Friday.

Chen introduced the relevant situation of the Shanghai International Shipping Center. He said that at present, Shanghai is deepening the construction of international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technological innovation centers in accordance with the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, accelerating the upgrading of the city's core competitiveness, and striving to make greater contributions to China's modernization journey.

Intelligent and green transformation has been further accelerated, which has given new connotations and injected new impetus to the construction of a world-class international shipping center in Shanghai.

Chen hopes to strengthen communication and connection with the ICAO, and deepen cooperation and exchanges around green and low-carbon development, intelligent technology application, aviation hub construction, and global route connectivity.

He welcomed their attendance at the 2023 North Bund International Shipping Forum to share their brilliant insights into promoting the healthy and sustainable development of the global aviation industry.

Salazar said that the ICAO is dedicated to the safety and sustainable development of global civil aviation. Shanghai, as an international metropolis, has made an impressive improvement on its economic and social development, especially its infrastructure construction of interconnectivity.

He hopes to play a bridge and bond role, further strengthen cooperation with Shanghai in international aviation services, green energy utilization, and low-carbon concept practice. Relying on the North Bund International Shipping Forum, he hopes to gather wisdom and form a consensus for promoting the more resilient and sustainable development of global civil aviation.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
North Bund
﻿
