China's first Monkey King-themed blood donation room unveiled in Shanghai

A joint effort by Shanghai Animation Film Studio Co and the Shanghai Blood Center, the room is decorated with characters from the Legend of the Monkey King, an animation classic.
Ti Gong

The nation's first Monkey King-themed blood donation room started operation on Thursday at Gate One of People's Park in downtown Shanghai's Huangpu District.

A collaboration between Shanghai Animation Film Studio Co and the Shanghai Blood Center, the blood donation room is decorated with major characters from the Legend of the Monkey King, a classic animation film from 1964 that has influenced generations of Chinese.

A man surnamed Liu was the first donor. He said he was very keen to donate blood on the first day when the room was put into use.

Ti Gong

The first blood donor at the Monkey King-themed blood donation room.

"It is my 10th blood donation and I wanted to make it special. After learning about the Monkey King-themed donation room, I decided to have a special experience here. It is a very meaningful and memorable day, as I made my donation in the company of the Monkey King, my childhood idol."

The blood center noted that the Monkey King is a hero for many Chinese and it wanted to use his image to encourage more people to donate blood, which is also a heroic behavior.

The center also teamed up with the animation film studio to release a scientific educational film and posters on blood donation last year and made the Monkey King a blood donation ambassador.

Ti Gong

Young people donate blood in the company of the Monkey King.

A series of Monkey King-related souvenirs are also available at the room for donors as gifts.

Blood is extremely important in clinical practice, especially for patients with acute bleeding, blood disease, burns and cancer as well as during organ transplant. Shanghai needs at least 1,500 units of blood each day to meet clinical demand, so more people are encouraged to donate blood, health officials said.

Ti Gong

Monkey King-themed souvenirs are available at the blood donation room.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
