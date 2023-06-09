﻿
Shanghai International Film Festival kicks off offline activities

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival's "Digital Film and Television Experience Exhibition – SIFF Vision Lab" has opened at PUSH Art Center.
Miao Zhenyang / SHINE

Film posters of some well-known movies are displayed.

The Shanghai International Film Festival has welcomed an offline return this year. On the morning of June 9, the "Digital Film and Television Experience Exhibition – SIFF Vision Lab" series activities opened at PUSH Art Center, Putuo District.

Professor Liu Yongmou from the People's University of China took audiences on a journey of light and shadow, with digital technology. Industry professionals also introduced how 5G technology provides security for the new era of film.

Miao Zhenyang / SHINE

In recent years, Putuo District has actively followed the trend of digital industrialization and industrial digitization.

Miao Zhenyang / SHINE

Visitors experience digital technologies at the event.

"5G technology provides new possibilities, constantly expanding the scope of applications, breaking media limitations, and achieving upgrade of channels, content, technology and operations," said Shi Zhiyan, senior vice president of Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd.

Wang Congqing, president of HTC China, shared how new technologies challenge the creative concepts of film practitioners from the perspectives of creativity, content and form, and influence the aesthetic habits of viewers.

VR director and new media artist Shao Qing narrated, from an artistic perspective, how film art continues to transform and self-upgrade with the help of technology.

In recent years, Putuo District has actively followed the trend of digital industrialization and industrial digitization.

In the future, the district will cultivate new cultural formats, launch high-quality cultural services and products, create more iconic digital cultural scenes, and make new contributions to Shanghai's construction of an international cultural metropolis.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
