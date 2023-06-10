City focuses on better international communication

Shanghai is dedicated in furthering its efforts in cultivating more talented personnel for international communication.

On Saturday, the city government's publicity department renewed a cooperation agreement with Shanghai International Studies University in a mission to cultivate a new generation of personnel who are able to make Shanghai and China better understood by the rest of the world and promote international exchanges.

The two parties signed a cooperation agreement in 2019.

The signing of the new agreement was also part of the university's celebration of the 40th anniversary of its School of Journalism and Communication.

Guo Ke, dean of the school, said it started from educating reporters able to work without the assistance of interpreters and has developed a unique education system for international communication over the past four decades.

Facing the future, it will continue to cultivate talented personnel with global vision, creative thinking and practical international communication abilities.

Also on Saturday, the school signed an agreement with the School of Journalism of Fudan University on cooperation in international communication education.





