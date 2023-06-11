Shanghai and Taiwan youth tour Maqiao Town

Young people from Shanghai and Taiwan rode around Maqiao Town of Shanghai's suburban Minhang District over the weekend.

10 Photos | View Slide Show › The riding group.

















Ti Gong

Young people from Shanghai and Taiwan rode around Maqiao Town of Shanghai’s suburban Minhang District over the weekend.

They started at Maqiao Artificial Intelligence Pilot Zone, where they toured the AI service station, watched robot cooking and played games with robots.

The AI pilot zone has become a research and study base for young people from Taiwan, where they will enjoy opportunities including visits to enterprises, training, internships and services for job hunting or even starting up their own businesses.

Then they rode to Minzhu Village, where they visited the local agriculture museum, tasted delicacies from Maqiao and Taiwan and enjoyed the beautiful rural landscape.

At the third stop, they visited the Hanxiang Water Garden, an ecological park that features antique-style bridges and architectures, ancient trees and rocks in a variety of shapes.

Zhang Haiping, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office in Minhang District, said the event was organized to provide a platform for young people from across the Taiwan Strait to have face-to-face communication and learn the history and development of Maqiao together.

"We hope the youth from both sides can enhance exchanges and deepen friendships to jointly pass on outstanding Chinese culture and build a better future," said Zhang.