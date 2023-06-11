Strategic cooperation and policies to support film released

Songjiang District's upgraded policies on promoting the high-quality development of the film and television industries have been released at the SIFF Sci-Fi Film Week.

A batch of projects of Shanghai Hi-Tech Films and Television City were released on Sunday.

The government of Songjiang District will provide comprehensive support for emerging film and TV enterprises and enhance talent cultivation in the industries.

Among the key projects signed at the event are the establishment of a film and TV co-production industry alliance, a Metaverse creation base and an intellectual property application and protection base.

New cooperation agreements among film companies and institutions were also signed on Sunday.

The Shanghai Cangcheng Film and Television Industrial Park has signed a cooperation framework agreement with the Northern National Copyright Exchange Center.

In the future, the Northern National Copyright Exchange Center will gather copyright resources from upstream and downstream enterprises in the film and television industry and achieve a new model of copyright, technology and finance.

The event also witnessed a strategic cooperation agreement for a film and TV copyright service platform to protect the legitimate rights and interests of copyright holders. A full chain of copyright creation, application, management will also be built on this platform.

The Sci-Fi Film Week also gathered celebrated filmmakers Guo Fan, Lu Chuan and Wang Hongwei to discuss and explore future development for China's flourishing sci-fi cinema.