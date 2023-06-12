Renewal projects integrate gas stations into the urban landscape

A new urban renewal project is integrating infrastructure like gas stations into the urban landscape, building multifunctional spaces with cafes, shops and even galleries.

Ti Gong

Gas stations could be the next highlight in Shanghai's urban renewal, experts revealed.

In a forum held at Shanghai Tower over the weekend, Zhang Ming, architecture professor at Tongji University, said gas stations are usually well placed at street corners for easy access and their facelift plays an important part in the city's urban renewal.

The No.1 Sinopec Gas Station along the Suzhou Creek is a good example. Zhang and his team neatly blended it into the surroundings during its renovation, and currently it's a Instagrammable site comprising a gas station, café, open-air terrace and cherry trees.

Imaginechina

It has become a "urban post house," full of life and energy, Zhang said, suggesting the trend of infrastructure like gas stations be altered as part of the urban landscape and landmarks.

Renowned Shanghai architect Yu Ting proposed an idea to put up makeshift "Rubik's cube" in downtown areas where it's dotted with narrow lanes and old neighborhoods. Such cubes are designed to be multifunctional with galleries, cafés and corner shops, injecting vibrancy and excitement.

Shanghai in April issued an urban renewal action (2023-2025) to promote high-quality urban development.