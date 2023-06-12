Shanghai Party Secretary meets with HK business leader to promote investment

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Henry Cheng Kar-shun, the chairman of New World Development and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, and his delegation on Friday.

Chen introduced the relevant situation of Shanghai's economic and social development. He said that in accordance with the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping's positioning requirements for Shanghai's development, Shanghai is actively promoting high-quality development, deepening the construction of the "five centers," and continuously improving the city's level and core competitiveness.

The acceleration of urban renewal, industrial transformation, and consumer upgrading provides new opportunities and expands new space for global enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

Shanghai welcomes New World Development and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group to further increase their investment and layout in Shanghai, better leverage their advantages, deeply participate in urban renewal construction projects, help build an international consumption center city, and actively contribute to the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

Shanghai will vigorously create a first-class commercial environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized. The city will strengthen cooperation and provide precise services to support enterprises in Shanghai to achieve better and greater development.

Cheng said that Shanghai, as an international metropolis, has provided a favorable business environment that has helped enterprises achieve fruitful results. They will seize opportunities, deepen their investment in Shanghai, better leverage their advantages in urban renewal, commercial district transformation, and consumer upgrading, gather high-quality resources, and create classic projects.





