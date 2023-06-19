﻿
News / Metro

Commercial complex in watertown style to open soon

Hailed as the first commercial complex opposite an ancient temple in Shanghai, it takes the temple as an axis and is built in the style of an ancient Jiangnan watertown.
Ti Gong

Shanghai will soon have a new watertown-style commercial and cultural landmark.

A commercial and cultural landmark in the style of an ancient water town will soon open opposite Shanghai's famed Longhua Temple in Xuhui District.

With a history of more than 1,700 years, Longhua Temple is one of the oldest and largest Buddhist temples in Shanghai.

In a new round of urban renewal, a new complex with a commercial area of about 100,000 square meters is near completion with 80 percent of occupancy.

It is set to open in the third quarter of this year, according to SCPG, the retail property development and operation platform of China Vanke Co.

Hailed as the first commercial complex opposite an ancient temple in Shanghai, it takes the temple as an axis and is built in the style of an ancient Jiangnan watertown with modern interpretation under the concept of "The City Street Life".

Local culture and history will be told in various activities such as traditional fairs and intangible cultural heritage exhibitions.

Another SCPG urban renewal project in Waigaoqiao area in Pudong has recently begun construction and is set to open in 2025.

It will integrate a shopping mall with local park, sports facility and community center.

﻿
﻿
