Shanghai eliminating barriers for disabled residents

Ti Gong

Shanghai is eliminating barriers for disabled people with various efforts underway and remarkable progress achieved, the 8th Congress of the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation heard on Wednesday.

All administrative service centers in the city have provided remote video sign language interpretation service, and more than 8,000 exclusive parking spaces for the disabled have been established at public venues across the city over the past five years.

A total of 2,600 people with visual impairment were provided with intelligent assisting devices during the same period.

The aim is to create an all-round barrier-free environment for the disabled, the federation said.

A social guarantee system involving senior-care and medical-care insurance, and living and nursing subsidies for the disabled has been formed in the city, and efforts are being made to help disabled people find jobs.

One-stop services on 67 government affairs items have been provided for the disabled.

"The employment of the city's disabled is getting more diversified and the assistance delivered is more accurate," said Chen Dongyuan, director of the education and employment department of the federation.

"We will deliver more in-depth education on them, as well as a better employment environment," Chen said.

Ti Gong

"Shanghai is creating a better barrier-free environment for the disabled in public areas," said Ke Shuichang who established a company repairing electronic products in the Pudong New Area that employs mainly disabled people.

Over the years, Ke has helped dozens of disabled people find work or start their own businesses, while over 200 have mastered basic repair skills under his training.

A traffic accident almost ruined Ke's life when he lost the control of his legs in a car accident in 2011, but he fought back and also helped others find the strength to triumph over adversity.

Zhu Dechun, director of the Putuo District Association of Persons with Hearing Disabilities and a photographer for the federation, fulfilled his dream of obtaining a driving license recently.

Hearing-impaired people are now able to drive on the roads of Shanghai. Based on driving license application requirements released by the Ministry of Public Security, those with hearing impairments who can identify the direction of sound sources when they wear hearing-aids can apply for driving license.

"I need to carry my cameras all the time, which made driving a long-term dream for me," Zhu said. "I am lucky to obtain the license and fulfill my dream."

"I hope more disabled children can integrate into society and enjoy a high-quality life," said Wang Ying, headmaster of a school for the mentally disabled in Pudong.

Wei Wei, a representative with a hearing impairment who established a photography studio, called for a more tolerant and equal social environment for the disabled and more opportunities and support for their career development.