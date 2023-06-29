﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets with GSK CEO to discuss innovative healthcare

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:05 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Brian McNamara, the global CEO of UK-based company, Haleon, and his delegation on Wednesday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:05 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Shanghai Mayor meets with GSK CEO to discuss innovative healthcare

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Brian McNamara, the global CEO of UK-based company, Haleon

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Brian McNamara, the global CEO of UK-based company, Haleon, and his delegation on Wednesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently accelerating its development in accordance with General Secretary Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai to construct a socialist modernized city with world influence. Shanghai's economy is showing a good trend of sustained stabilization and progress, and it remains one of the most preferred investment destinations for foreign companies and one of the top choices for global industrial chain layout.

Biomedical medicine is one of the three key industries that Shanghai is focusing on. The city is speeding up the construction of globally influential innovation highlands and world-class biomedical industry clusters.

We hope that Haleon can use its strengths and make contributions by increasing anticipation in advanced medical technologies, strengthening cooperation with local scientific research institutes and enterprises, and promoting innovative development of the healthcare industry, the mayor said.

We welcome the company to actively participate in the sixth China International Import Expo and introduce more new products, technologies, and services to China, and settle in Shanghai. Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment and support all types of enterprises to expand and become stronger in Shanghai, he added.

McNamara said that China has been, and will continue to be, an important market for Haleon. We consider Shanghai as the cornerstone and pivot for business growth in China and regard it as a strong partner in our global layout. We will solidify our China-based headquarters and better support the development of our business in China. Haleon has participated in the previous five CIIE and will continue to participate in this year's event.

Haleon is a leader in the field of healthcare products, its predecessor was GSK Consumer Healthcare Company, which was spun off and listed independently in July 2022, with its headquarters in London and its China headquarters in Shanghai.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     