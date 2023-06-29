Shanghai Mayor meets with GSK CEO to discuss innovative healthcare

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Brian McNamara, the global CEO of UK-based company, Haleon, and his delegation on Wednesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently accelerating its development in accordance with General Secretary Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai to construct a socialist modernized city with world influence. Shanghai's economy is showing a good trend of sustained stabilization and progress, and it remains one of the most preferred investment destinations for foreign companies and one of the top choices for global industrial chain layout.

Biomedical medicine is one of the three key industries that Shanghai is focusing on. The city is speeding up the construction of globally influential innovation highlands and world-class biomedical industry clusters.

We hope that Haleon can use its strengths and make contributions by increasing anticipation in advanced medical technologies, strengthening cooperation with local scientific research institutes and enterprises, and promoting innovative development of the healthcare industry, the mayor said.

We welcome the company to actively participate in the sixth China International Import Expo and introduce more new products, technologies, and services to China, and settle in Shanghai. Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment and support all types of enterprises to expand and become stronger in Shanghai, he added.

McNamara said that China has been, and will continue to be, an important market for Haleon. We consider Shanghai as the cornerstone and pivot for business growth in China and regard it as a strong partner in our global layout. We will solidify our China-based headquarters and better support the development of our business in China. Haleon has participated in the previous five CIIE and will continue to participate in this year's event.

Haleon is a leader in the field of healthcare products, its predecessor was GSK Consumer Healthcare Company, which was spun off and listed independently in July 2022, with its headquarters in London and its China headquarters in Shanghai.





