New efforts to add urban charm to Shanghai nightlife

The city elaborates on new rules over night markets, pedestrian streets and outdoor spaces for stalls.

Shanghai will set up 10 nightlife experience zones along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek and 15 landmark nightlife clusters, enabling people to enjoy the unique charm of Shanghai when darkness falls, the city's commerce authorities told a press conference on Friday.

These zones will be located at waterfront areas of the Bund, the North Bund and Suzhou Creek Bay, for instance, while Wujiang Road, Daxue Road, Yuyuan Garden area and Jing'an Temple area are among the potential locations for the 15 landmark nightlife clusters, according to Deng Jinbing, deputy director of the business and trade industry management department of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

Meanwhile, the city has permitted district governments to assign public spaces for the use of booths while guaranteeing sanitation, transportation safety, public safety, consumption demands and food safety, according to the notice released by the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

These areas will include markets and pedestrian streets that open at specific times, breakfast vans, indoor areas that cater to basic public livelihood needs, and areas spared from idle spaces with stalls primarily selling agricultural products by farmers and cooperatives.

Ti Gong

Night markets, pedestrian streets that open at specific times, and outdoor areas for catering businesses, landmark lifestyle zones, riverfront areas with nightlife, business circles and tourist attractions will be given priority in location selection, according to the notice.



Stalls cannot use green spaces or parking lots, the notification said.



"Randomly setting up stalls is strictly banned," said Zhu Xinjun, deputy director of Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Vendors should abide by fire safety and food safety rules, guarantee the environment and rights and interests of consumers, and minimize the impact on nearby residents and the environment, according to the notification.

They should also set up public sanitation, garbage sorting, sewage treatment and signage based on requirements.

A registration mechanism will be imposed on food vendors allowed operation in certain public areas.

"We require food stall operators to register at local government authorities and ban food with potential high risks such as fresh aquaculture products, sashimi and cold dishes with sauce," said Xie Lei, an official with Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

"They should strictly follow standardized food operation procedures and be up to food safety standards," he said. "The staff should have health certificates."

Shanghai police will strengthen scrutiny and crackdown on irregularities and enhance patrols at spots gathering a large number of stalls, officials said.

