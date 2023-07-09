New Jing'an Workers' Cultural Palace highlight of projects

Four major projects with a total investment of 23.2 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) have begun in downtown Jing'an District in the latest round of its urban renewal.

The highlight is a new Jing'an Workers' Cultural Palace in the Baoshan Road Subdistrict, which will integrate art, culture, fitness, education and other lifestyle services to create a new public cultural landmark.

Modern offices, high-end residences and commercial complexes will be erected in the other three projects.