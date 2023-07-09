Embracing gender equality in AI development

The development of artificial intelligence will bring more job opportunities for women, experts believe.

In the "AI Women Elites Forum" recently held in Shanghai, scientists, officials and entrepreneurs discussed "New Horizons for Women's Career Development in the AI Era."

Women have become an indispensable part of the Chinese science community as there are nearly 40 million female scientists and researchers in China, accounting for 45.8 percent of the total, Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan said.

He noted that both of the number and the proportion the lead in the world.

Liu Jie, academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, said it's of vital importance to embrace gender equality in AI.

Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, agreed.

"We need more women to participate in the development of AI so as to avoid gender bias in algorithm, Chatterjee said.

Chen Yunwen, president of Data Grand, said there are many new positions in data mining for women.