Nighttime zoo tour is 'purr-fect' time to see big cats

When darkness falls over the Shanghai Zoo, tigers and lions that have been lethargic during the summer daytime become active.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A big cat is a menacing surprise.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nighttime is also for sleeping.

When darkness falls over the Shanghai Zoo, tigers and lions that have been lethargic during the summer daytime become active. Even insects, like night elves, begin chirping.

There are monkeys jumping among trees, while lesser pandas take night strolls in the summer breeze. Black bears splash in water, and fennec foxes run around, as anteaters dig for food.

To showcase these activities, Shanghai Zoo in Changning District has scheduled 24 night tours and overnight camping activities on weekends this summer along with lectures.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A night tour on Friday

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children get a close up look at a tortoise.

Visitors will observe birds, carnivores and primates during the tours and even see fireflies if they are lucky enough.

"Unlike daytime, many creatures such as wolves and owls are active at night as they are nocturnal animals," said Wu Tong, a staffer at the zoo.

"For overnight stays, people will observe giant pandas eat breakfast and hear the song of gibbons."

They will wake up amid the twitter of birds.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Monkeys become active at night.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A tiger in the spotlight

Seven-year-old Wu Xuran, who attended a night tour at the zoo on Friday, said: "I like small animals and it is a really fun trip."

His mother, surnamed Wang, added: "We have been to the zoo many times, but at night, the experience is quite different from daytime.

"There are much fewer people and many animals are more active compared with daytime. The experience is better."

Visitors can buy tickets via the zoo's WeChat account (https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/S1Goqx7LkOE0bTo4nEr89g)

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An inquisitive hyenna

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A lioness stalks.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区虹桥路2381号

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A lion on the prowl.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Getting up close to a lizard.

Source: SHINE
Changning
Hongqiao
Shanghai Zoo
Wechat
Special Reports
