WAIC shines spotlight on West Bund as AI highland

The West Bund in Xuhui was centerstage once again when an advanced AI foundation model was unveiled at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Ti Gong

The West Bund in Xuhui was centerstage once again when an advanced AI foundation model was unveiled at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Sensetime Technology, in collaboration with Shanghai AI Laboratory and other prestigious Chinese universities, introduced an upgraded version of the INTERN AI models.

InternLM, a ChatGPT-style model, stands out as the first domestically released language model capable of processing contexts at a trillion-parameter scale.

It outperformed ChatGPT in 35 assessments, showcasing significant performance improvements.

Additionally, the launch of Intern Landmark establishes one of the world's first city-scale real-world 3D models.

Ti Gong

These advancements in the INTERN models are set to revolutionize scientific research, innovation, and the transformation of various industries.

Shanghai's vice mayor Liu Duo emphasized the city's commitment to enhancing independent innovation, establishing a global innovation hub, and nurturing world-class industrial clusters.

The West Bund aims to become a thriving center for AI development, with Xuhui positioning itself as a hub for AI-generated content (AIGC) development.

Strategic partnerships with companies like Microsoft China will further elevate Xuhui's technology center and empower its science and technology innovation ecosystem, Yu Linwei, deputy director of Xuhui told a themed forum of Microsoft during the WAIC.

Ti Gong

Xuhui District has already attracted numerous AIGC and foundation model-related enterprises, solidifying its position as the city's "AI highland."

Xuhui is promoting digital entertainment, gaming and intelligent terminals, supporting companies like Tencent and MiHoYo in developing cutting-edge language models, according to the district government.

Collaboration with universities and the nurturing of an AIGC research and development ecosystem are key aspects of Xuhui's comprehensive approach, Yu said.

Xuhui's commitment to the AIGC industry will shape the future of AI technology and applications, cementing its role as a key player in China's AI landscape, according to the district government.