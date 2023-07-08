﻿
News / Metro

Human-like AI image provides personalized services for patients

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-07-08       0
Renji Hospital has updated its AI-based consultation services to a human-like image vocal communication replacing the current written format.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-07-08       0

Renji Hospital has updated its AI-based consultation services to a human-like image with vocal communication.

This replaces the current written format.

The measure will help patients, especially the elderly, the hospital said on Saturday.

The Internet Hospital service has become an important part of medical services, offering registration, consultation, drug prescription and report checking.

Renji Hospital began to introduce an intelligent reception service in April, 2022, offering 24-hour direction for patients.

So far, it has provided more than 650,000 services and answered over 210,000 questions, offering guidance on various services like registration, hospital guidance, treatment, payment, reimbursement, drug delivery and logistics checking, and report checking.

Officials said they decided to introduce a vocal function of the AI service, as many elderly people complained that they can no longer see a screen clearly, have difficulty in typing, and want a more direct format to log in and use the Internet Hospital service.

"The key of digital transformation is to help patients," said Dr Xia Qiang, president of Renji Hospital.

"We decided to introduce the human-imaged AI receptionist with vocal function. Through 'talking' with patients, it is more elderly-friendly and the human image also can create a more emotional communication between the hospital and patients."

Human-like AI image provides personalized services for patients
Ti Gong

Renji Hospital's AI-based guidance service has been updated from a written format (left) to a human-imaged vocal format (right) to better serve patients, especially the elderly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     