Human-like AI image provides personalized services for patients

Renji Hospital has updated its AI-based consultation services to a human-like image vocal communication replacing the current written format.

The measure will help patients, especially the elderly, the hospital said on Saturday.

The Internet Hospital service has become an important part of medical services, offering registration, consultation, drug prescription and report checking.

Renji Hospital began to introduce an intelligent reception service in April, 2022, offering 24-hour direction for patients.

So far, it has provided more than 650,000 services and answered over 210,000 questions, offering guidance on various services like registration, hospital guidance, treatment, payment, reimbursement, drug delivery and logistics checking, and report checking.

Officials said they decided to introduce a vocal function of the AI service, as many elderly people complained that they can no longer see a screen clearly, have difficulty in typing, and want a more direct format to log in and use the Internet Hospital service.

"The key of digital transformation is to help patients," said Dr Xia Qiang, president of Renji Hospital.

"We decided to introduce the human-imaged AI receptionist with vocal function. Through 'talking' with patients, it is more elderly-friendly and the human image also can create a more emotional communication between the hospital and patients."