﻿
News / Metro

Mayor meets Standard Chartered chairman to discuss financial center expansion

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:10 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Standard Chartered Group Chairman Jose Vinals and his delegation on Monday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:10 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0
Mayor meets Standard Chartered chairman to discuss financial center expansion

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Standard Chartered Group Chairman Jose Vinals

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Standard Chartered Group Chairman Jose Vinals and his delegation on Monday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai. This includes strengthening four major functions: global resource allocation, science and technology innovation, high-end industry leadership, and opening and gateway hub functions.

The construction of an international financial center is a major national strategic task assigned by the central government of China to Shanghai and is one of the city's most important core functions. Shanghai is fully committed to promoting the upgrading of its international financial center function, and hopes that Standard Chartered Group will participate deeply in the construction of Shanghai's international financial center and continuously optimize its functional layout in Shanghai, focusing on financial digital transformation and better serving Shanghai's industrial transformation and upgrading.

This will push more financial resources towards key areas and provide integrated services such as investment, financing and loans. At the same time, Shanghai will continue to create a first-class commercial environment that is market-oriented, rule-of-law-based and international. It will provide accurate, thoughtful and meticulous services to enable all kinds of businesses to invest, operate and grow with confidence in Shanghai.

Vinals said that China has become the country where Standard Chartered invests the most, and Standard Chartered will continue to increase its investment in the Chinese market. Supporting the construction of Shanghai's international financial center is a solemn commitment by Standard Chartered, and the group will leverage its advantages to assist Shanghai in building its offshore RMB center, promoting green finance development, supporting the development of Shanghai's real economy and helping Shanghai companies go abroad to conduct foreign trade.

Standard Chartered Group is one of the world's well-known financial service institutions, with a long history in Shanghai and China. Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited, established in Shanghai, has become the group's headquarters in the China region.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Standard Chartered Bank
Standard Chartered
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     