Mayor meets Standard Chartered chairman to discuss financial center expansion

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Standard Chartered Group Chairman Jose Vinals and his delegation on Monday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai. This includes strengthening four major functions: global resource allocation, science and technology innovation, high-end industry leadership, and opening and gateway hub functions.

The construction of an international financial center is a major national strategic task assigned by the central government of China to Shanghai and is one of the city's most important core functions. Shanghai is fully committed to promoting the upgrading of its international financial center function, and hopes that Standard Chartered Group will participate deeply in the construction of Shanghai's international financial center and continuously optimize its functional layout in Shanghai, focusing on financial digital transformation and better serving Shanghai's industrial transformation and upgrading.

This will push more financial resources towards key areas and provide integrated services such as investment, financing and loans. At the same time, Shanghai will continue to create a first-class commercial environment that is market-oriented, rule-of-law-based and international. It will provide accurate, thoughtful and meticulous services to enable all kinds of businesses to invest, operate and grow with confidence in Shanghai.

Vinals said that China has become the country where Standard Chartered invests the most, and Standard Chartered will continue to increase its investment in the Chinese market. Supporting the construction of Shanghai's international financial center is a solemn commitment by Standard Chartered, and the group will leverage its advantages to assist Shanghai in building its offshore RMB center, promoting green finance development, supporting the development of Shanghai's real economy and helping Shanghai companies go abroad to conduct foreign trade.

Standard Chartered Group is one of the world's well-known financial service institutions, with a long history in Shanghai and China. Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited, established in Shanghai, has become the group's headquarters in the China region.





