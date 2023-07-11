﻿
Maritime park opens in North Bund, Hongkou District

The park, allowing people to explore the historic moments of the shipping history of China and around the world, opened on Tuesday as July 11 marked China's annual Maritime Day.
Ti Gong

The park is located on the North Bund.

A maritime park has opened to the public in the North Bund area of Hongkou District, enabling people to explore the historic moments of the shipping history of China and around the world, officials announced on Tuesday as July 11 marked China's annual Maritime Day.

The park features a sculpture "Dream Boat," which drew inspiration from the origin of Chinese ancestors' exploration of rivers and lakes and takes the shape of a canoe with the application of materials with a science and technology feel. It bears the implied meaning of one of the world's major shipping centers and navigating the future.

There is a 77-meter illuminated scroll showcasing landmarks of the shipping history of China and the world.

The park will blend greenery with shipping culture education, and is expected to become a paradise for children to explore maritime culture and history, according to the Hongkou District's greenery authorities.

People could also find nautical charts featuring famous ports in the world at the park.

Ti Gong

The park has natural green areas and views of the water.

A series of activities were launched on Tuesday in celebration of the day.

The public was invited to take a tour on a maritime salvage vessel, China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2, and a sightseeing cruise ship on the Huangpu River, which sailed to the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal and docked there.

Sixteen sailing boats gave a display on the Huangpu River and a maritime carnival was held at the terminal, featuring intangible cultural heritage experience of woodblock printing and sailors' knots.

The China Maritime Museum opened for free admission on the day, while an exhibition on the Yangtze River Estuary No. 2 Ancient Vessel is ongoing at the Shanghai History Museum, taking visitors on a journey to unveil the mysteries of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) sand-trading boat that was buried underwater for more than 150 years.

Wang Yuqing

China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 is on display.

If you go:

Address: south of Dongdaming Road, west of Xinjian Road Tunnel, Hongkou District

虹口区北外滩核心区绿地内,东大名路以南,新建路隧道以西

Admission: Free

Wang Yuqing

Sailors give a performance on the day.

Wang Yuqing

Visitors pose during the celebration.

Wang Yuqing

Visitors explore the bridge of a ship.

