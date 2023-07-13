﻿
Party Secretary, SAP CEO discuss support for digital and green transformation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Christian Klein, the CEO and board member of Germany-based SAP, and his delegation on Wednesday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining shakes hands with Christian Klein, the CEO and board member of Germany-based SAP

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Christian Klein, the CEO and board member of Germany-based SAP, and his delegation on Wednesday.

Chen said that the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party has outlined the grand blueprint of China's modernization with Chinese characteristics, which has also brought significant opportunities for global companies to develop in China.

As the economic center of China and the front window of China's reform and opening-up, Shanghai is deepening its high-level reform and opening-up, promoting high-quality development, continuously enhancing its "four major functions," and driving the comprehensive upgrade of its "five centers."

Promoting digital and green transformation in cities and industries requires the support of a group of production service companies that are leaders in the industry. SAP is a globally renowned provider of business process management software solutions and Cloud services. Shanghai welcomes SAP to continue to deepen its roots in Shanghai and increase its research and development investment.

With the advantages of its technology service, SAP can play a bigger role in strengthening the resilience of its supply chain, building a green supply chain, promoting the intelligent and green transformation of manufacturing enterprises, and empowering industrial development. Shanghai will create a top-notch market-oriented, rule-of-law-based, and international business environment, supporting companies to achieve greater development in Shanghai.

Klein introduced SAP's investment in Shanghai and future development plans. He said that the fruitful results obtained by the company's development in Shanghai fully demonstrate the stability and predictability of China's reform and opening-up policies. The company has confidence in the Chinese market and will continue to deepen its roots in Shanghai, deepen its business layout, and increase its innovation investment.

It will further strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners in areas such as serving intelligent manufacturing, building a resilient supply chain, promoting sustainable development, and talent cultivation. This will better empower companies for high-end, intelligent, and green development.



