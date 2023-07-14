Shanghai Book Fair seeks to enchant readers to keep turning pages

The annual Shanghai Book Fair is poised to captivate book enthusiasts once again as it returns to the Shanghai Exhibition Center from August 16 to 22, on a larger scale.

Imaginechina

The annual book fair, which began in 2004, aims to become a celebration of literature, fostering a sense of community among publishers, authors and avid readers alike.

In a bid to accommodate a greater number of events and publishers, the exhibition venue has undergone a comprehensive layout reform, effectively expanding its spatial capacity.

Online bookings for the fair will begin on August 10 via the ticket booking website damai.cn. People can also reserve tickets offline by visiting the nearby Xinhua bookstores.

An array of new food and beverage retailers and franchises will be incorporated into the fair to enhance the visiting experience.

A number of entertaining and cultural activities has been curated to meet the needs of consumers and celebrate the unique allure of physical bookstores.

International Literary Week, for instance, a significant component of the fair, will feature engaging panel talks and discussions on international publishing affairs.

Themed "Community of Narratives," this event aims to transcend the confines of traditional books and delve into broader storytelling realms.

Over 30 guests from home and abroad, including renowned authors such as Australian writer Richard Flanagan, winner of the prestigious 2014 Booker Prize, and Angolan novelist José Eduardo Agualus, have been invited to share their stories.

Domestic publishing houses have joined as new partners, further enriching the fair with their diverse offerings.