Museums reach an agreement to fuse technology into culture

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-07-17
The Palace Museum in Beijing and the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum are partnering to incorporate contemporary technologies into traditional Chinese culture.
Ti Gong

The Palace Museum and the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum reaches a strategic partnership agreement in Shanghai.

Beijing's Palace Museum and Shanghai Science and Technology Museum are collaborating to infuse new technologies into traditional Chinese culture.

The two museums will carry out strategic collaboration in people exchange, academic cooperation, and educational display, such as organizing seminars and lectures and developing a platform for resource sharing.

The agreement was signed on Friday.

In 2021, the two museums were among the first 16 members of the country's association of sci-tech and cultural institutions to boost science education.

The National Museum of China, the National Art Museum of China, and the Dunhuang Academy are also members.

Last year, the two museums co-hosted an exhibition called "Catalog of Animals Collected in the Qing Palace," which featured animals depicted in the "Album of Beasts" during Emperor Qianlong's reign in the Qing Dynasty (1644–1911).

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The "Catalog of Animals Collected in the Qing Palace" exhibition features giant images of mythical creatures mounted on the ceiling.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Follow Us

