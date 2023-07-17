Museums reach an agreement to fuse technology into culture

The Palace Museum in Beijing and the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum are partnering to incorporate contemporary technologies into traditional Chinese culture.

Ti Gong

The two museums will carry out strategic collaboration in people exchange, academic cooperation, and educational display, such as organizing seminars and lectures and developing a platform for resource sharing.

The agreement was signed on Friday.

In 2021, the two museums were among the first 16 members of the country's association of sci-tech and cultural institutions to boost science education.

The National Museum of China, the National Art Museum of China, and the Dunhuang Academy are also members.

Last year, the two museums co-hosted an exhibition called "Catalog of Animals Collected in the Qing Palace," which featured animals depicted in the "Album of Beasts" during Emperor Qianlong's reign in the Qing Dynasty (1644–1911).