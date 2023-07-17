﻿
Hear Pudong's stories on the new Reading Bus

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  12:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-18       0
A new "reading bus" has begun its route around major landmarks in the Pudong New Area, reading excerpts about the area's history from related books.
Ti Gong

A "reading bus" begins its journey in Pudong.

A "reading bus" has set off in the Pudong New Area, offering a new touring experience.

The bus, which has been transformed into a mobile library with books aboard, began at the Pudong Library on Monday morning and drove through the new area's landmarks such as the Shanghai Library East Branch, Shanghai Oriental Art Center, Lujiazui Central Greenland, 96 Plaza, Nanmatou Pier and the Shanghai EXPO Culture Park.

Ti Gong

A guide talks about Pudong's stories through books.

During the tour, stories about Pudong were told through excerpts from related books, providing insight into how the poor cousin of downtown Shanghai was transformed into one of the world's most spectacular financial and commercial centers.

The bus sets off from the library on 88 Qiancheng Road from 10am to 11am, and 2pm to 3pm. It's now open to individual visitors on Saturday, and group visitors from Tuesday to Friday.

Reservation is required on the official Pudong Library WeChat account.

Only Chinese language service is now available.

Scan the QR code to make a reservation.

