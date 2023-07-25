Metro, bus operation hours extended at Guanglan Road Station

The operation hours of Metro Line 2 will be extended to alleviate the struggle of late-night passengers at Guanglan Road Station to catch a connection to Shanghai Pudong airport.

Shanghai Metro plans to delay the last train from Guanglan Road Station to Pudong International Airport by 30 minutes, starting from August 1, after some travelers were found struggling to catch connections.

The departure time of the Line 2 train that leaves from Guanglan Road for Pudong International Airport will be extended from 10:30pm to 11pm. This train will arrive at Pudong airport around 11:31pm, Shanghai Shentong Metro, the city's Metro operator, said.



The city's transport commission will also extend the hours of bus services to match the new train schedule. The operations hours of the Pudong No. 11 bus will be extended from 10:16pm to 11:15pm.

Five more bus lines that have overlapping stops with Metro Line 2 stations, will also extend their operation hours to 15 minutes after the last Line 2 train.

The changes were made following media reports about long queues outside the station after 10:30pm and the rampant illegal taxi business in the area.

To tackle the problem of illegal taxis, traffic police and urban management officials of the Pudong New Area and Zhangjiang area set up check points around Guanglan Road Station from July 20 to 24.



So far, four drivers of illegal taxis have been punished.

Meanwhile, there will be a crackdown on disorderly parking around the station, with more traffic officers stationed there to manage traffic order from 10pm to midnight.

