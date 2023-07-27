﻿
News / Metro

Absconding illegal fundraiser hauled back to Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
A man, who absconded abroad nine years ago after allegedly raising over 160 million yuan (US$22.4 million) illegally, was arrested and brought back to Shanghai earlier in July.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0

A man, who absconded abroad nine years ago after allegedly raising funds illegally, was arrested and brought back to Shanghai earlier this month, city police revealed on Thursday.

From September 2013 to January 2016, the man, surnamed Dai, illegally raised more than 160 million yuan (US$22.4 million) from an unsuspecting public by promising to offer annual interest rates ranging from 12 percent to 36 percent. But he later absconded overseas with the funds.

Police in Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District began investigating and tracking Dai in May 2016.

In April 2019, they found that Dai was living in Africa and asked the International Criminal Police Organization to issue a red warrant for him.

With multi-party assistance, including the help of local police in the African country, which was not named, as well as assistance from China's Ministry of Public Security, Shanghai police captured Dai in June. He was escorted back to the city on July 1.

About 2 million yuan has been retrieved from him so far while further investigation is ongoing.

Dai's case is an example of Shanghai police's efforts in chasing down suspects from overseas in the last ten years.

The city's economic investigation department of the public security bureau has so far tracked down nearly 1,000 economic suspects in overseas countries and regions, and recovered nearly 10 billion yuan of illicit funds, according to the police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     