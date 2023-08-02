Shanghai Disney Resort unveils a 'clean' campaign

The Shanghai Disney Resort has stepped-up handwashing, with better disinfection and sterilization facilities throughout the resort and park.

Shanghai Disney Resort visitors will have more hygiene and hand cleaning facilities in the future with the introduction of disinfection and sterilization products on site.

Disinfection and sterilization products will be offered at 300 handwashing stations, in addition to 70 hand sanitizer dispensers to be deployed across the park and at the resort's hotels, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, under the latest alliance between Disney China and one of the leading hygiene and cleansing brand Dettol.

President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort Joe Schott noted that by welcoming Dettol as its official cleaning and hygiene provider, it's confident in maintaining high standards of cleanliness.



Custom-themed hand-washing sinks will also be added in the future under the multi-year partnership, and Shanghai Disney Resort said the new initiatives fit well with its long-time hygiene standards and commitment to guest well-being.

Ti Gong

As the official cleaning and hygiene provider of Shanghai Disney Resort, Dettol will exclusively present "Hand Hygiene Tips" at handwashing facilities throughout the resort which serve as practical reminders and focuses on the importance of proper handwashing using the "seven-step handwashing technique."



These new measures are expected to educate guests, particularly young guests. The two parties will also cooperate on various levels in the park, in everyday life and at the community level, to further stress the importance of health and hygiene behavior.

Dettol has also signed a consumer product licensing agreement with Disney China with co-brand products expected to be launched in the near future, given the rising awareness and attention towards personal hygiene and preventative health measures.