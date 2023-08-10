﻿
News / Metro

Scorching Shanghai weather to continue over weekend

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:37 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
Under the joint influence of Tyhpoon Khanun's peripheral sinking air current and the subtropical high pressure, Shanghai experienced a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:37 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0

Under the joint influence of Tyhpoon Khanun's peripheral sinking air current and the subtropical high pressure, Shanghai experienced high heat on Thursday.

The maximum temperature in the city for the day was 35.3 degrees Celsius, recorded at the Minhang weather station.

Friday's temperature is expected to reach up to 36 degrees, with the minimum predicted to be 28 degrees.

There is a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon on Friday, with overall conditions remaining hot and humid.

Those planning outdoor activities during the weekend are advised to take precautions against the heat as the mercury is likely to scale 36 degrees.

Next week will be a little bit cooler as the highest temperature will be between 33 and 34 degrees, with mostly cloudy weather and stray afternoon showers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     