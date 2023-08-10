Scorching Shanghai weather to continue over weekend

Under the joint influence of Tyhpoon Khanun's peripheral sinking air current and the subtropical high pressure, Shanghai experienced a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The maximum temperature in the city for the day was 35.3 degrees Celsius, recorded at the Minhang weather station.

Friday's temperature is expected to reach up to 36 degrees, with the minimum predicted to be 28 degrees.

There is a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon on Friday, with overall conditions remaining hot and humid.

Those planning outdoor activities during the weekend are advised to take precautions against the heat as the mercury is likely to scale 36 degrees.

Next week will be a little bit cooler as the highest temperature will be between 33 and 34 degrees, with mostly cloudy weather and stray afternoon showers.