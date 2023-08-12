﻿
News / Metro

Heat is on as temperatures to soar above 35 degrees

The Shanghai Meteorological Center has just upgraded its heat alert from yellow to orange, and has reminded people to take precautions against the hot weather.
Shanghai is experiencing another heatwave.

The forecasters issued a yellow heat alert, the second-lowest in a four-tier alert system, at 9:40am on Saturday, predicting that most areas of the city will see temperatures higher than 35 degrees Celsius.

At 1:35pm, it was upgraded to orange, the second-highest in the system.

Forecasters said that due to the influence of a warm air mass, the highest temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees in downtown areas as well as the suburban districts of Baoshan, Jiading, Minhang and Qingpu.

﻿
