Reckless night cyclists need to cross into slow lane

Miaojiang Road, in downtown Shanghai's Huangpu District, has become the gathering place for a cycling group consisting of more than a hundred riders, attracting attention for its "lively" Thursday night gatherings.

However, growing concerns over reckless cycling, disregard for traffic rules, and disturbances to the public have prompted local authorities to take action.

Every Thursday night, Miaojiang Road transforms into a bustling hub of activity as cyclists from the group take to the streets. Netizens have taken notice of this regular gathering, with the entire road filled with bicycles and people.

But behind this vibrant scene lies a worrying trend of violating traffic rules and endangering public safety.

On the evening of August 10, a cycling group of more than 20 riders was seen riding along the Huangpu riverside at a high speed, among whom many rode on the motor vehicle lane and some even ventured onto the opposite lane.

This reckless behavior posed a significant danger, as a collision occurred between a bicycle and a motor vehicle, resulting in a cyclist falling to the ground.



Sadly, this was not an isolated case. Local residents reported that Miaojiang Road, Bansongyuan Road and Huayuangang Road form a nearly 3-kilometer circular route that has become a hotspot for cycling groups to compete and train.

However, running red lights, riding against traffic, and cycling recklessly have become common occurrences, leaving nearby drivers, pedestrians and ordinary cyclists anxious when passing through the area.

In response to public concerns, local traffic police have set up checkpoints on Miaojiang Road and its surrounding areas to remind cyclists to ride on non-motorized vehicle lanes and maintain a safe speed.

However, due to limited manpower, they have been unable to maintain a 24-hour presence, leading to ongoing violations.

Yao Qi from the No. 2 Squad of the Traffic Police of Huangpu District Public Security Bureau acknowledged the challenges, stating that sometimes they have to leave the checkpoint to handle other emergencies.

Also adding to concerns is that most cyclists in the groups use road bikes that can easily reach speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour, even surpassing motor vehicles on urban roads.

While there are no specific regulations limiting the speed of bicycles, local authorities are now increasing manpower for patrols and collaborating with police stations to set up checkpoints, to slow down cyclists and prevent further accidents.